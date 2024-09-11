NMDPRA Seals Four Petrol Stations in Delta for Hoarding and Under-Dispensing

Warri, Delta State – Sept. 11, 2024 (NAN): The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed four petrol stations in Uvwie and Udu Local Government Areas of Delta State over hoarding and under-dispensing of fuel.

Following a surveillance operation led by Mr. Chukwurah Goziem, Head of Health, Safety, Environment, and Community for the NMDPRA Warri office, the affected stations were identified and sealed. Three of the stations, including Mobil, Fomas Marine Engineering Services, and Esiton Oil, were located in Uvwie, while Seed & Enoch Nigeria Limited was sealed in Udu.

Goziem explained that the routine surveillance is part of the NMDPRA’s efforts to ensure petroleum marketers adhere to the rules and provide consumers with value for their money.

“So far, we have sealed four petrol stations for offences related to hoarding and under-dispensing,” Goziem said. “We have inspected over 15 stations today, and we will continue to intensify our efforts to curb sharp practices.”

He urged consumers to report any irregularities by marketers to the regulatory authority for appropriate action and advised against panic buying, assuring that fuel supplies would soon normalize.