Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

NMDPRA Seals Four Petrol Stations in Delta for Hoarding and Under-Dispensing

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Warri, Delta State – Sept. 11, 2024 (NAN): The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed four petrol stations in Uvwie and Udu Local Government Areas of Delta State over hoarding and under-dispensing of fuel.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following a surveillance operation led by Mr. Chukwurah Goziem, Head of Health, Safety, Environment, and Community for the NMDPRA Warri office, the affected stations were identified and sealed. Three of the stations, including Mobil, Fomas Marine Engineering Services, and Esiton Oil, were located in Uvwie, while Seed & Enoch Nigeria Limited was sealed in Udu.

Goziem explained that the routine surveillance is part of the NMDPRA’s efforts to ensure petroleum marketers adhere to the rules and provide consumers with value for their money.

“So far, we have sealed four petrol stations for offences related to hoarding and under-dispensing,” Goziem said. “We have inspected over 15 stations today, and we will continue to intensify our efforts to curb sharp practices.”

He urged consumers to report any irregularities by marketers to the regulatory authority for appropriate action and advised against panic buying, assuring that fuel supplies would soon normalize.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil Prices Drop Below $70 Amid Global Economic Concerns, Markets Show Mixed Results
Next article
Equity Market Declines 0.09% Amid Sell-offs in GTCO, Oando, Transnational Corporation, and Julius Berger
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Katsina State Government to Invest N30 Billion in Year-Round Irrigation Farming

David Okafor David Okafor -
The Katsina State Government has announced plans to invest...

Military Jets Thwart Terrorist Raid on DSS Assets in Niger, Eliminate Multiple Attackers

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Nigerian military successfully thwarted an attempt by terrorists...

NUPRC Approves Shell’s $1.3 Billion Onshore Asset Sale to Renaissance, Pending Presidential Approval

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has greenlit...

Nigerian Judge Grants Bail to 10 Charged with Treason Over Cost of Living Protests

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Abuja, Sept. 11 (Reuters) — On Wednesday, a Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Katsina State Government to Invest N30 Billion in Year-Round Irrigation Farming

Data & News Analysis 0
The Katsina State Government has announced plans to invest...

Military Jets Thwart Terrorist Raid on DSS Assets in Niger, Eliminate Multiple Attackers

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The Nigerian military successfully thwarted an attempt by terrorists...

NUPRC Approves Shell’s $1.3 Billion Onshore Asset Sale to Renaissance, Pending Presidential Approval

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has greenlit...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Katsina State Government to Invest N30 Billion in Year-Round Irrigation Farming

David Okafor - 0