Nigeria’s Super Eagles Held to 0-0 Draw by Rwanda in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles faced a frustrating 0-0 draw against Rwanda in their second match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Despite dominating most of the game, the Eagles struggled to break through Rwanda’s disciplined defense. Expectations were high after Nigeria’s impressive 3-0 victory over Benin Republic on Saturday, but the team was unable to secure another win and maintain a perfect record in the qualifiers.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen made just one change from the previous game, replacing Alex Iwobi with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the starting lineup. Victor Osimhen, who had a standout performance against Benin, started from the bench again.

Nigeria began the match strongly, with Ademola Lookman causing trouble for the Rwandese defense. Lookman thought he had given the Eagles the lead in the 22nd minute, but his goal was ruled offside—a decision that left many Nigerian fans disappointed. The goal was preceded by Victor Boniface hitting the post, with Nigeria failing to capitalize on the rebound.

In the second half, Eguavoen brought on Osimhen and Moses Simon, hoping to replicate their successful combination against Benin. However, Rwanda, inspired by the presence of President Paul Kagame, held firm and kept Nigeria at bay.

Despite the Super Eagles’ persistent pressure towards the end of the game, they could not find the back of the net.

The draw means Nigeria remains top of the group with 4 points, while Rwanda sits in second place with 2 points. Nigeria will look to get back to winning ways when they host Libya in their next match in October.