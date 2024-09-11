Nigeria Raises $900 Million in First Domestic Dollar Bond Sale to Boost Economy Amid Dollar Shortages

Nigeria’s government has successfully raised $900 million in its first-ever domestic dollar bond sale, according to the issue coordinator on Wednesday. This move is part of the country’s strategy to diversify funding sources and reduce reliance on international capital markets, where elevated yields pose significant challenges.

Africa’s largest economy, which has struggled with severe dollar shortages, sees this bond sale as a much-needed source of hard currency. The central bank has already been forced to devalue the naira twice in the past year.

The five-year bond, which comes with a 9.75% coupon rate, was highly attractive to investors, achieving a 180% subscription rate, as stated by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). Executive Director Banji Fehintola emphasized the importance of African nations looking inward to tap into the continent’s domestic capital to finance their own development.

While countries like Kenya have turned to international capital markets, paying over 10% interest on bonds, Nigeria is avoiding such high costs by focusing on local and diaspora investors. Proceeds from the bond will be invested in critical sectors of Nigeria’s economy, with further details yet to be provided.

The bond targets local investors, pension funds, and Nigerians abroad, creating a more stable investment environment for the local naira currency. Investors will have the option to trade the bond on two local exchanges once it is listed.