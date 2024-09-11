Investors Reap N343 Billion as Nigerian Stock Market Rebounds Strongly

The Nigerian stock market saw a significant rebound on Tuesday, adding N343 billion to investors’ portfolios after a previous session’s loss.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Key stocks such as MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Transnational Corporation, and Oando Plc led the market surge.

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalization grew by 0.62%, closing at N55.626 trillion, while the All-Share Index also increased by 597 points, reaching 96,802.80 points.

The Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 29.46%, with market breadth closing positive, boasting 32 gainers against 19 losers.