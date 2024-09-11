Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors Reap N343 Billion as Nigerian Stock Market Rebounds Strongly

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

The Nigerian stock market saw a significant rebound on Tuesday, adding N343 billion to investors’ portfolios after a previous session’s loss.

Key stocks such as MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Transnational Corporation, and Oando Plc led the market surge.

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalization grew by 0.62%, closing at N55.626 trillion, while the All-Share Index also increased by 597 points, reaching 96,802.80 points.

The Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 29.46%, with market breadth closing positive, boasting 32 gainers against 19 losers.

Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

