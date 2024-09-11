GTCO Plc Becomes First Nigerian Bank to Surpass ₦1 Trillion Profit Mark in H1 2024

Lagos, Nigeria – September 2024

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has released its audited financial results for the half-year ending June 30, 2024, reporting a landmark profit before tax of ₦1.004 trillion. This record-breaking achievement makes GTCO the first Nigerian financial institution to surpass the ₦1 trillion profit milestone, representing a remarkable 206.6% growth from the ₦327.4 billion reported in H1 2023.

Key financial highlights include:

• Loan Growth: GTCO’s net loan book grew by 25.5%, reaching ₦3.11 trillion in June 2024, compared to ₦2.48 trillion in December 2023.

• Deposit Growth: Deposit liabilities surged by 39.8% to ₦10.55 trillion, up from ₦7.55 trillion in December 2023.

• Balance Sheet Expansion: Total assets climbed to ₦14.5 trillion, while shareholders’ funds stood at ₦2.4 trillion.

GTCO’s asset quality remained solid, with IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans closing at 4.3%, up slightly from 4.2% in December 2023. The company also recorded a significant improvement in its cost of risk, which dropped to 1.6% from 4.5% in the previous period.

Group CEO Segun Agbaje praised the company’s strong performance, stating, “Despite the uncertainties in the operating environment, our performance is a testament to the resilience of our business model. We are committed to leveraging our strengths across banking, funds management, pensions, and payments to drive sustainable growth.”

GTCO continues to lead the Nigerian financial services sector with impressive financial ratios, including a pre-tax return on equity of 103.6% and a pre-tax return on assets of 16.6%, positioning it as a major player in the African banking landscape.