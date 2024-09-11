Former Glencore Oil Chief Faces Bribery Charges Tied to Nigerian Operations

LONDON – Alex Beard, Glencore’s former head of oil, appeared in a London court on Tuesday to face charges of bribery linked to the commodity giant’s dealings in Nigeria. Beard, once one of the most powerful figures in the oil trading world, is accused of conspiring to pay bribes to Nigerian government officials and state-owned oil company representatives between 2010 and 2014.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Beard, 57, who retired in 2019 after helping Glencore rise to a top oil trading firm, has denied the charges. His lawyer indicated he would plead not guilty in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The charges stem from alleged corrupt payments made by Glencore’s West Africa desk, based in London. Besides Nigeria, Beard also faces charges of bribery related to operations in Cameroon, with accusations stretching back to 2007.

Beard is one of six former Glencore employees facing legal scrutiny. Andrew Gibson, Paul Hopkirk, Ramon Labiaga, and Martin Wakefield, all former Glencore employees, are also charged with making corrupt payments linked to the company’s activities in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast. Prosecutors allege that these bribes were intended to secure lucrative oil deals.

Gibson and Hopkirk, through their lawyers, indicated not guilty pleas, while Labiaga and Wakefield have yet to submit their pleas. Wakefield and Gibson also face additional charges of falsifying documents between 2007 and 2011. Another former employee, David Perez, has been charged with both bribery and document falsification.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy emphasized that the alleged crimes centered around Glencore’s West Africa operations, with Nigeria being a key focus of the investigation. The case, which highlights long-standing concerns over corruption in the Nigerian oil sector, has been sent to Southwark Crown Court for an October 8 hearing.