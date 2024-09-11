Floods Devastate Northern Nigeria Zoo, Over 80% of Wildlife Lost, Crocodiles and Snakes Escape into Communities

Floods in Maiduguri, Nigeria, have caused a catastrophic loss at the Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo, with over 80% of its wildlife—including lions, crocodiles, buffaloes, and ostriches—perishing in the disaster. The floods, triggered by heavy rains that caused the Alau Dam to overflow, have also washed deadly animals such as crocodiles and snakes into nearby communities, prompting warnings for local residents to take precautions.

In addition to the zoo, the floods have severely affected key facilities in Maiduguri, including a post office and a teaching hospital. President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences and pledged to address humanitarian needs in the state. Borno, already struggling with a 15-year insurgency, now faces further challenges due to the disaster.

This flood follows earlier tragedies in the region, with at least 49 deaths last month and over 600 fatalities from floods in 2022.