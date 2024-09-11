Menu
Search
Subscribe
Climate change

Floods Devastate Northern Nigeria Zoo, Over 80% of Wildlife Lost, Crocodiles and Snakes Escape into Communities

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Floods in Maiduguri, Nigeria, have caused a catastrophic loss at the Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo, with over 80% of its wildlife—including lions, crocodiles, buffaloes, and ostriches—perishing in the disaster. The floods, triggered by heavy rains that caused the Alau Dam to overflow, have also washed deadly animals such as crocodiles and snakes into nearby communities, prompting warnings for local residents to take precautions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In addition to the zoo, the floods have severely affected key facilities in Maiduguri, including a post office and a teaching hospital. President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences and pledged to address humanitarian needs in the state. Borno, already struggling with a 15-year insurgency, now faces further challenges due to the disaster.

This flood follows earlier tragedies in the region, with at least 49 deaths last month and over 600 fatalities from floods in 2022.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Investors Reap N343 Billion as Nigerian Stock Market Rebounds Strongly
Next article
FBN Holdings Explains Divestment of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Maintains Focus on Core Entities
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rejig cabinet to deliver hope, Analyst urges Tinubu

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Adepote Arowojobe Ikorodu (Lagos State), Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN)...

I’ll win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Abbas Bamalli Katsina, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) The national...

Don’t give up on Nigeria, Atiku urges Nigerians in diaspora

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Adeyemi Adeleye Lagos, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) Former Vice...

FBN Holdings Explains Divestment of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Maintains Focus on Core Entities

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
FBN Holdings Plc has clarified the decision to divest...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rejig cabinet to deliver hope, Analyst urges Tinubu

Political parties 0
By Adepote Arowojobe Ikorodu (Lagos State), Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN)...

I’ll win 2027 presidential election — Kwankwaso

North Central 0
By Abbas Bamalli Katsina, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) The national...

Don’t give up on Nigeria, Atiku urges Nigerians in diaspora

Political parties 0
By Adeyemi Adeleye Lagos, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) Former Vice...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Rejig cabinet to deliver hope, Analyst urges Tinubu

By Naija247news - 0