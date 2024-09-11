Menu
Fidelity Bank alleviates hunger, feeds Eti-Osa LGA residents

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 10, 2024 (NAN) Fidelity Bank Plc on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to alleviating hunger and poverty with the distribution of food packs to residents of Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA) in Lagos.
The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, at the distribution held in Lagos, said the initiative was executed under the Fidelity Food Bank Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.
Onyeali-Ikpe, represented by the Executive Assistant to the Managing Director, Mr Adebayo Adeyinka, explained that the initiative aimed at bolstering food distribution and promoting the economic resilience of vulnerable people across the country.
According to her, the bank is dedicated to impacting its immediate community positively.
“We are committed to extending our CSR activities in support of the Federal Government’s efforts to improve the lives of individuals and organisations.
“The Fidelity Food Bank is one way we are addressing the critical issue of food insecurity and hunger in our society.
“This initiative was conceptualised over a year ago and is aimed at tackling hunger and providing relief to vulnerable groups across the 36 states of Nigeria,” she said.
According to her, the bank works with faith-based institutions and charity organisations to distribute food packs monthly, to communities across the country.
The managing director added that the aim was to improve food security and alleviate poverty on a national scale.
Responding, a representative of the beneficiaries, Mrs Victoria Olubiyo, thanked the bank for the outreach and enjoined other corporate organisations to replicate the gesture.
Olubiyo recalled how Fidelity Bank had always been supportive of the community by ensuring that its Automated Teller Machines (ATM) were always fully stocked with cash.
Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer com­mercial bank with over 8.3 mil­lion customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

