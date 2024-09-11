Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Equity Market Declines 0.09% Amid Sell-offs in GTCO, Oando, Transnational Corporation, and Julius Berger

By: David Okafor

Date:

Equity Market Declines 0.09% Following Sell-offs

Lagos, Sept. 11, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian equity market reversed its previous gains on Wednesday, falling by 0.09% and resulting in a loss of ₦50 billion for investors.

The market capitalisation decreased from ₦55.626 trillion at the opening to ₦55.576 trillion by the close of trading. The All-Share Index dropped by 88 points to end at 96,715.04 points, down from 96,802.80 points on Tuesday. This led to a Year-To-Date (YTD) return decline of 29.34%.

Notable sell-offs in Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Oando Plc, Transnational Corporation, and Julius Berger contributed to the downturn. Despite this, market breadth was positive with 32 gainers and 25 losers on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) floor.

Caverton led the gainers with a 9.95% increase, closing at ₦2.10 per share. Conversely, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) topped the losers’ list, falling by 10% to ₦5.40 per share.

Trade turnover fell by 33.86%, with investors trading 600.04 million shares worth ₦8.81 billion in 9,546 deals, compared to 406.19 million shares valued at ₦13.31 billion in 12,241 deals the previous session.

Jaiz Bank led in trading volume with 237.24 million shares, while Oando led in transaction value with deals totaling ₦2.44 billion.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

