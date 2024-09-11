EFCC to Prosecute Top Bank Officials for Financial Fraud Amid Growing Concerns in Nigeria’s Banking Sector

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to begin the prosecution of several Nigerian banks and their top officials over major financial crimes, including money laundering and fraudulent activities. This move was announced by EFCC Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede, during the 17th Annual Banking and Finance Conference organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Olukoyede revealed that the commission had completed its investigations and compiled evidence against these banks, emphasizing the need for swift action to ensure accountability. He pointed out that the banking sector had been used as a vehicle for large-scale financial fraud, including foreign exchange manipulation and illicit activities involving politically exposed persons (PEPs).

As part of its crackdown, the EFCC will focus on reinforcing anti-money laundering laws and collaborating with financial institutions to protect the sector from cybercriminals. The chairman called on the CIBN to enhance its oversight to promote professionalism and ethical conduct among banking professionals, noting that recurring malpractices and regulatory lapses have damaged the integrity of the sector .

This initiative signals a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s financial industry, with the EFCC determined to restore order and transparency.