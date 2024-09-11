Menu
Diddy Responds to Lawsuit by Former Bandmate Dawn Richard Amid Allegations of Abuse and Manipulation

By: By Naija247news

Date:

2:30 PM PT – Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolff, tells TMZ, “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has fabricated a series of false claims, timed conveniently with the release of her album and press tour, in the hopes of securing a payday.”

She adds, “If Ms. Richard had such negative experiences with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have continued working with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or featured on ‘The Love Album’ last year. It is unfortunate that Ms. Richard has abandoned their 20-year friendship for financial gain, but Mr. Combs is confident in standing by the truth and looks forward to proving it in court.”

Diddy Faces New Lawsuit as Former Bandmate Dawn Richard Accuses Him of Abuse and Violence

Diddy is facing fresh legal action, this time from Dawn Richard, a former bandmate, who has accused the music mogul of abusive and manipulative behavior during her time on his 2004 MTV show Making the Band. Richard claims that Diddy belittled, terrorized, and sexually abused her while also witnessing him physically assault his former partner, Cassie.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Richard says she became entangled in Diddy’s control, with promises to advance her singing career if she complied with his alleged demands. She recalls being called degrading names during auditions and claims Diddy had particular animosity toward her due to her eagerness to work with him.

Richard further alleges that in 2005, she saw Diddy’s former girlfriend, Kim Porter, leave a studio visibly battered, which made her realize the potential danger she was in. The lawsuit details Richard’s accounts of Diddy’s violence toward Cassie, including a 2009 incident where Diddy allegedly, under the influence of drugs, threw Cassie against a wall, choked her, and dragged her up a staircase.

The abuse didn’t stop there. Richard claims Diddy threw a pan of scalding eggs at Cassie and physically assaulted her on multiple occasions. Richard and other members of Diddy’s circle, including Kalenna Harper of Dirty Money, allegedly tried to support Cassie and encourage her to leave, but Diddy retaliated with threats, saying, “Don’t tell my [Cassie] what to do … I end artists … You could be missing … You bitches want to die today.”

Richard also claims she became a victim of Diddy’s mistreatment, detailing grueling rehearsals that lasted up to 48 hours without sleep, leaving her physically drained and suffering from severe rashes. One incident involved Diddy allegedly demanding she visit his Miami home while he wore nothing but underwear, refusing to dress when asked.

Between 2009 and 2011, Richard says Diddy’s inappropriate behavior escalated. She alleges he barged into her dressing room while she was naked and groped her. In another incident, Diddy reportedly locked her in a car for two hours while she screamed for help, eventually contacting her father for assistance. Her father confronted Diddy in New York, threatening to involve the police, but Richard claims Diddy warned him, “Think about your daughter and her career.”

Richard’s lawsuit adds to the growing list of legal challenges Diddy is currently facing.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

