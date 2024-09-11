Menu
Manufacturing

Dangote Refinery Set to Dominate Nigeria’s $268 Million Polypropylene Market

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Dangote Refinery is poised to transform Nigeria’s polypropylene sector, with plans to eliminate the nation’s reliance on imports by October.

Polypropylene, a critical material in industries like packaging, textiles, and automotive parts, has traditionally been imported at significant cost.

Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Industries, announced that the refinery will meet domestic demand for polypropylene, marking a significant milestone for Nigeria’s industrial sector. This shift will not only save the country approximately $268 million annually but will also boost local manufacturing and create job opportunities.

By producing polypropylene locally, the refinery is expected to enhance Nigeria’s industrial capabilities, reduce foreign exchange outflows, and provide a more stable supply of this essential material .

