Ajaero: Oppressive Control Under Tinubu Surpasses Military Dictatorship — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced strong criticism against President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing its control as even more oppressive than the worst days of military dictatorship.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Abubakar expressed his deep concern over the administration’s actions against civil society and the media. “I’m genuinely alarmed by how this government is targeting civil society and the press,” he said.

Abubakar pointed to the recent arrest of Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, as a stark example of the administration’s tactics. Ajaero was detained at Abuja airport while on his way to an important event in the UK. “Arresting Ajaero right before an official trip seems like a clear attempt to intimidate and silence organized labor,” Abubakar noted.

He also referenced the detention of a journalist just days before, who was later released with an apology. “The fact that someone was detained and then released with an excuse raises serious questions. What if it had ended badly?” Abubakar asked.

Furthermore, Abubakar condemned the administration’s actions against SERAP Nigeria, calling it a serious violation of democratic principles. “This kind of heavy-handedness undermines our core values of freedom and justice,” he said.

Abubakar urged Tinubu and his security forces to focus their efforts on addressing the real threats to Nigeria, such as terrorism and banditry, rather than targeting those who are pushing for change. “Instead of harassing advocates for reform, the government should tackle the genuine issues harming our country,” he concluded.

Joe Ajaero, who was held for about 15 hours, reported being interrogated about the #EndBadGovernance protests and allegations involving a British national, Andrew Wynne, before his release late Monday night.