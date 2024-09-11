Menu
Ajaero Can’t Go To London Without Talking To Wanted Briton – Ex-DSS Director

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Former DSS Director Says Joe Ajaero Is Under Investigation and Cannot Leave Nigeria

Dennis Amachree, a former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), has stated that labour leader Joe Ajaero is currently under investigation for alleged terrorism financing and related offenses. According to Amachree, Ajaero should not be allowed to leave the country during this investigation.

“There’s an active investigation into Ajaero’s case, so he cannot leave Nigeria,” Amachree said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday. “He should stay in the country while the investigation proceeds.”

Amachree emphasized the seriousness of the charges, noting that even if Ajaero were to attempt to travel, there are significant concerns about his destination. “For the allegations of terrorism financing, which are still under investigation, he shouldn’t be traveling,” Amachree explained. “Even if he were to go abroad, particularly to London, where the suspected financier Andrew Wynne is currently based, it raises questions. Ajaero would likely need to interact with Wynne, who is actively involved in the situation.”

He further clarified that Ajaero’s investigation is a personal matter and not related to his role as the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). “Ajaero is being investigated in a personal capacity, not as the NLC president,” Amachree said.

Amachree also suggested that Ajaero was likely on the security agencies’ watch list, which led to his detention at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday morning. “If he had been allowed to travel, he might have fled the country like the wanted Binance executive Nadeem Anjarwalla,” Amachree claimed.

The former DSS director underscored that Ajaero is not above the law and called for Nigerian intelligence agencies to work towards repatriating Wynne from Britain. “Joe Ajaero is facing serious charges and must face the law,” he asserted.

Ajaero, who was on his way to the UK for a Trade Union Congress event, was detained by the DSS and released around midnight. He was questioned about his involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protests from August and alleged links to terrorism financing involving Wynne. Both Ajaero and Wynne have denied the allegations against them.

