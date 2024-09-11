Menu
Maritime

12 vessels to berth at Lagos ports-NPA

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Aisha Cole

Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Monday said 12 ships were waiting to berth at the Lagos ports.

NPA, in its “Daily Shipping Position’, said three of the expected vessels would berth with general cargos of different goods.

“Two of the vessels will berth with petrol, while the remaining seven vessels will berth with bulk gas, diesel, maize, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, bulk sugar and container.

“The 12 vessels will berth at Apapa Bulk Terminal (ABT), and ENL Consortium, , Greenview Development Nigeria Ltd., terminals in Lagos.

“Another five vessels are waiting to berth at Lagos Ports with aviation fuel, bulk urea and containers,” it said

