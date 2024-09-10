Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Unity Bank Targets N27bn Earnings and N4bn Profit in Q4 2024

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Rukayat Adeyemi
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Unity Bank Plc has projected gross earnings of N27 billion and a profit after tax of N4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, according to its latest earnings forecast submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This projection marks a slight increase from the N26 billion earnings forecasted for Q3 2024, with pre-tax profit expected to hit N4.2 billion. The bank also anticipates a rise in interest income from N23 billion to N24.5 billion.

Net revenue is forecasted to grow marginally by 1% to N7.2 billion in Q4, compared to N6.5 billion in Q3. Additionally, Unity Bank projects a net operating income of N12 billion, while cash flow from financing activities is expected to surge to N481.4 billion, up from N353.6 billion—a 1.3% quarter-on-quarter increase.

The bank remains confident in achieving these targets, citing an optimistic outlook for the final quarter of 2024, provided the operating environment remains stable. Unity Bank also plans to continue enhancing its digital lending platforms to maintain strong service delivery across its product offerings.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Investors Lose N111bn as Japaul Gold Lists 8bn Shares, Market Sees 0.24% Decline
Next article
S’East needs visionary, transformational leaders – Etiaba
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bitcoin Surges Past $57,000 Following Wall Street Rebound

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Bitcoin jumped Monday evening, surpassing $57,000, as Wall Street...

Huawei Receives Over 2.7 Million Pre-Orders for Mate XT, Outpacing Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch

David Okafor David Okafor -
BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Huawei has secured...

Lagos State to Crack Down on Miscreants Along TinCan-Apapa Corridor

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Chiazo Ogbolu Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The...

NNPC Ltd, Chevron Convert JV Assets to PIA Terms, Target 165,000 BOPD by 2024 Year-End

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bitcoin Surges Past $57,000 Following Wall Street Rebound

Financial Markets 0
Bitcoin jumped Monday evening, surpassing $57,000, as Wall Street...

Huawei Receives Over 2.7 Million Pre-Orders for Mate XT, Outpacing Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch

Big Tech 0
BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Huawei has secured...

Lagos State to Crack Down on Miscreants Along TinCan-Apapa Corridor

Top Stories 0
By Chiazo Ogbolu Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Bitcoin Surges Past $57,000 Following Wall Street Rebound

Babatunde Akinsola - 0