S’East needs visionary, transformational leaders – Etiaba

By Alex Enebeli

Enugu, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) The Founder, Ethical Leadership Centre, Enugu, Chief Ben Etiaba, has said that the South-East zone needs visionary and transformational leaders to develop the region.

Etiaba said this on Monday at a dinner he organised in honour of the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Enugu, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja.

He further said that the issues confronting the region and country would disappear, if there were right leaders.

According to him, the Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara, demonstrated servant and visionary leadership, which Ugboaja and Ezeaku represent.

Etiaba, a renowned Chartered Accountant and Management Consultant, further said that Ugboaja and Ezeaku were two great leaders to watch in future in Igboland.

He added that things work well in countries where people respect and practice meritocracy.

“The moment the zone began to select the best among them to lead the rest, the better for the southeast.

“But if we continue in this pulling one another down syndrome, things will continue to go wrong in our society.

“I am worried about Nigeria and southeast because things are not going the way they should.

“In Igboland in the last few months, we have lost a good number of leaders but when I looked around this gathering and see participants, I know there is hope that tomorrow will be better than today,” Etiaba said.

He extolled Ugboaja and NAUTH management for transforming the hospital in few years of their leadership which, he said, is now a tourist destination and attraction.

Responding, Ugboaja called on Igbo people occupying national leadership positions to use them to develop and advance Igboland.

“This is exactly what we are doing at NAUTH to ensure that public institutions are functioning in Nigeria and with the right legacy, motivation and strategies, public institutions can work.

“What is needed are dedicated and visionary leaders who are genuinely interested in developing the southeast for the benefits of all,” he said.

Ugboaja further said that NAUTH had existed for 30 years before his administration came on board and started it’s transformation.

“I built the permanent site of the hospital and our vision is to be ranked among the top three hospitals in Nigeria,” he said.