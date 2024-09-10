Lagos State to Crack Down on Miscreants Along TinCan-Apapa Corridor

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with security and traffic management agencies, will begin a clampdown on miscreants along the TinCan-Apapa corridor starting Tuesday. This action follows complaints from the Consortium of Truck Drivers under the Association of Maritime Truck Owners regarding frequent assaults, vandalism, and extortion of truck drivers in the area.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, stated that the raids aim to clear out unauthorized individuals posing as traffic and security agents, which he described as acts of economic sabotage. He emphasized that the 2018 Lagos State Transport Sector Reforms Law prohibits the collection of tolls by any union on Lagos roads, including from truckers operating in the corridor.

The state government, in collaboration with stakeholders such as the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and the National Union of Road Transport Workers, is committed to addressing these issues and ensuring smooth operations for truckers. Additionally, the Nigerian Ports Authority and other relevant agencies will provide support to facilitate the initiative.