Music

Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show for the First Time

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The NFL and Apple Music announced on Sunday that Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9 in New Orleans. This will be Lamar’s second appearance at the Super Bowl, but his first time as the main act.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why,” Lamar said. The 37-year-old rapper, known for his innovative lyrics and 2018 Pulitzer Prize win, previously performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

NFL’s Head of Music Seth Dudowsky praised Lamar’s ability to create defining moments in hip-hop. Lamar’s recent public feud with Drake and his hit tracks “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin, and “Not Like Us” have kept him in the spotlight. The Super Bowl halftime show remains one of the most-watched musical events globally, with past performances by artists like Rihanna, Usher, Beyoncé, and the Rolling Stones.

The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

