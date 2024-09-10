I’ve done my best, Ighodalo ‘ll continue from where I stopped — Obaseki

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, Sept. 9, 2024(NAN) Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Monday declared that he had done his best for the state and that Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, would continue from where he stopped.

Obaseki made the declaration during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rallies held at Egor and Ikpoba-Okha local governments in the state.

Speaking at the Olua Primary School Field, Uselu, Obaseki said he had known Ighodalo for 40 years, adding that he was a very brilliant man.

“I have done my best. Ighodalo and Ogie will continue from Nov. 12. We want progress. We want to move forward and not backwards.

” Looking at the people here, you see a lot of youths. I am not surprised because Egor is the home of youths. We have the University of Benin and the Benin Technical College.

“Sept. 21 is the most important election in Edo State. Don’t make the mistake, for the sake of continuity, it must be PDP or PDP. Ighodalo is youth friendly, all his lawyers in his company are young lawyers.

“I have known him for 40 years and his very brilliant. So, make no mistake on Sept. 21 because all the works in Egor Local Government were too important to be allowed to stop, ” he said.

According to Obaseki, go out early, vote and protect your votes.

Also speaking, Ighodalo promised to bring out the best in Edo youths by harnessing their potential in a very positive way for the good of all.

” We will work to bring out the creative potential of our youths in a way that it will benefit all.

“It’s time to move forward. Ogie and I are very ready to work for you all. So, do not fear, do not worry, we are for you all.

“Prosperity has come for all. Just go out on the 21st and vote for PDP and protect your votes, ” Ighodalo said.

Also, the State PDP Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, thanked the people of Egor for coming out enmasse to welcome them and charged them to come due the same on Sept. 21.

At Western Boys High School Field in Ikpoba Hill, home of the running mate, Osarodion Ogie, turned to a carnival at the arrival of the governor, the governorship candidate and the campaign team

Ogie, in his speech, challenged the people to deliver Ikpoba-Okha as they did in 2020.

“Ikpoba-Okha you know how you delivered in 2020 but I wasn’t on the ballot but today, I am on the ballot, I leave the rest to you, ” Ogie said.

The high point of the rally was the defection of hundreds of defectors from All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and other parties to PDP.