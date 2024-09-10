Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors Lose N111bn as Japaul Gold Lists 8bn Shares, Market Sees 0.24% Decline

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Rukayat Adeyemi
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Investors in the Nigerian equity market experienced a N111 billion loss at the start of the trading week, coinciding with the listing of eight billion ordinary shares of Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc. The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) saw its market capitalization drop from N55.394 trillion to N55.283 trillion.

The All-Share Index also fell by 0.24%, shedding 228 points to close at 96,205.84 points, down from Friday’s 96,433.54 points. Consequently, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return dropped by 28.66%.

Despite the overall decline, market breadth was positive, with 34 gainers and 20 losers. Leading the losses were Transnational Power and Tier-one banks like Zenith Bank and Access Corporation.

On the gainers’ side, Eterna and Tantalizers topped the list, each rising by 10% to close at N33 and 77k per share, respectively. Oando followed closely with a 9.95% increase to close at N89.50.

In contrast, Julius Berger led the losers’ table, dropping 10% to close at N153.45, with Transpower trailing at a 9.99% loss, closing at N310.70.

The value of market transactions saw a 21.82% rise, with 774.38 million shares traded, valued at N14.65 billion in 10,412 deals, compared to the previous session’s 392.51 million shares worth N12.02 billion in 7,981 deals.

Jaiz Bank was the most traded stock by volume with 247.04 million shares, while Zenith Bank led in transaction value at N6.42 billion.

Analysts from Cowry Asset Management Ltd. expect mixed market sentiment throughout the week, driven by position-taking and portfolio reshuffling as investors anticipate half-year dividend announcements from major banks. They noted that technical indicators point to potential recovery in the NGX, advising investors to focus on fundamentally strong stocks.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

