Big Tech

Huawei Receives Over 2.7 Million Pre-Orders for Mate XT, Outpacing Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch

By: David Okafor

Date:

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Huawei has secured more than 2.7 million pre-orders for its new trifold smartphone, the Mate XT, ahead of its official launch on Sept. 20, according to its website. Pre-orders for the Mate XT began midday on Saturday, over two days before Apple’s scheduled iPhone 16 launch early Tuesday morning Beijing time.

Despite not revealing the price of the Mate XT, Huawei has seen strong demand, signaling its growing presence in the Chinese market. In the second quarter, Huawei ranked fourth in smartphone market share with 10.6 million units shipped, surpassing Apple, which fell out of the top five for the first time, according to Canalys.

Apple, which shipped 10 million phones in the first quarter, has yet to enter the folding and flip phone categories that are gaining popularity in China, where domestic brands dominate the market.

