FCMB Group Praises Regulators, NGX for Smooth Capital Raise Execution

By Rukayat Adeyemi
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – FCMB Group Plc has commended key financial regulators and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for their pivotal roles in the successful completion of the first phase of its capitalisation initiative.

Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive Officer of FCMB, acknowledged the contributions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the NGX Group in a statement released in Lagos on Monday.

“We extend our appreciation to the CBN for its visionary leadership and to the SEC for instilling confidence in the market and guiding us through challenging periods,” Balogun said.

He also praised the NGX Group, highlighting the effectiveness of the NGX Invest platform, which enabled 40,000 investors to participate in the capital raise via digital channels.

“The capital raised will strengthen FCMB’s balance sheet, improve customer banking experiences, and support both community development and shareholder value creation,” Balogun noted.

He emphasized that this initiative will drive economic growth, contribute to nation-building, and shape Africa’s future narrative.

Balogun expressed confidence in the future of FCMB, describing the capital raise as a critical step towards fostering shared prosperity and creating long-term value for future generations.

