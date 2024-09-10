Menu
Political parties

Edo Election: PDP seeks IG intervention over alleged attacks on members

By: By Naija247news

Date:


By Emmanuel Oloniruha
Abuja, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector-general of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene over alleged attacks on the party members in Edo.

The party National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ologunagba alleged that PDP members and Edo innocent citizens were being attacks, harassed and illegally arrested.

He described the action as desperate bid to scare the people from coming out to vote and attempt to seize the opportunity to rig the Sept. 21 governorship election in the state.

Ologunagba claimed that because the PDP Candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo was coasting to victory in the election, desperate political actors were now using violence and harassment to break the will of the people of Edo.

He recalled that on Monday, Sept. 2, PDP alerted on how innocent citizens of Edo and PDP members, notable among whom were Mr Kingsley Osahon, who was arrested in Uromi, Mr Odion Bright and Timothy Isibor were also arrested in Igueben.

He added that On Wednesday, Aug. 28, an attempt was made by security operatives to arrest Chief Francis Inegbeniki, who recently defected from the APC to the PDP.

Ologunagba added that also on Sept. 4, political thugs stormed the home of one Shina, who decamped from the APC to the PDP three weeks ago and forcefully took him away while shooting sporadically to scare the people.

“On Tuesday, September 3, 2024 an attempt was made to pick Mr Joel Aidamebor which was firmly resisted by the people.

“ Only yesterday, Sunday, Sept 8, thugs and hoodlums attacked PDP rally in Edo North and destroyed campaign materials in an assault that was decisively resisted by our courageous members and supporters in Edo North,’’ he said.

“The IGP owes a duty to the people of Edo and the nation, in the perseveration of peace and sustenance of democracy, to address this issue before it escalates.

“This is the only way to douse the tension in Edo State and reassure the people of a free, fair, transparent and credible election,’’ he said.

Ologunagba added that reliable information at the party disposal was that thugs from neighbouring states were being recruited to disrupt the forthcoming election in the state.

He, however, said that the Edo people would use every legitimate means allowed in a democracy to defend themselves either directly and physically.

He added that the PDP as a law-abiding party would also stand with the people to protect the country’s democracy and ensure that the will of the people was not subverted

