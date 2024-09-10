Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

Bitcoin Surges Past $57,000 Following Wall Street Rebound

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Bitcoin jumped Monday evening, surpassing $57,000, as Wall Street bounced back from its worst week of 2024. The flagship cryptocurrency surged 5.6%, reaching $57,444, according to Coin Metrics. Last week, Bitcoin suffered a 9% decline, its steepest weekly drop since August 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Coinbase and MicroStrategy shares also climbed by 5.2% and 9.2%, respectively, on Monday as the S&P 500 broke its four-day losing streak and the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 1%.

Despite this rally, analysts caution that Bitcoin remains range-bound and is sensitive to broader macroeconomic factors, lacking major catalysts. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $55,000 last week but rebounded. September is historically a weak month for the cryptocurrency, and analysts predict its performance will depend heavily on U.S. equity market stability.

Bitfinex analysts suggested in a Monday note that relief in equity markets could ease selling pressure on Bitcoin, fostering a recovery.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Huawei Receives Over 2.7 Million Pre-Orders for Mate XT, Outpacing Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Huawei Receives Over 2.7 Million Pre-Orders for Mate XT, Outpacing Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch

David Okafor David Okafor -
BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Huawei has secured...

Lagos State to Crack Down on Miscreants Along TinCan-Apapa Corridor

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Chiazo Ogbolu Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The...

NNPC Ltd, Chevron Convert JV Assets to PIA Terms, Target 165,000 BOPD by 2024 Year-End

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The...

S’East needs visionary, transformational leaders – Etiaba

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Alex Enebeli Enugu, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) The Founder,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Huawei Receives Over 2.7 Million Pre-Orders for Mate XT, Outpacing Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch

Big Tech 0
BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – Huawei has secured...

Lagos State to Crack Down on Miscreants Along TinCan-Apapa Corridor

Top Stories 0
By Chiazo Ogbolu Lagos, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The...

NNPC Ltd, Chevron Convert JV Assets to PIA Terms, Target 165,000 BOPD by 2024 Year-End

News Analysis 0
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) – The...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Huawei Receives Over 2.7 Million Pre-Orders for Mate XT, Outpacing Apple’s...

David Okafor - 0