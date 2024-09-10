Menu
10,180 Nigerians Relocate to Canada in H1 2023 as Lebanese, Chinese Communities Swell in Nigeria

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

In the first six months of 2023, 10,180 Nigerians moved to Canada in search of new opportunities. Meanwhile, Nigeria is experiencing significant growth in its foreign communities. The Lebanese population has reached a milestone of 75,000 members, while the Chinese community has grown to over 40,000 residents. The Indian community, now at approximately 50,000, is the largest in West Africa.

This trend raises questions about the unique opportunities that foreigners are capitalizing on in Nigeria. It prompts a closer look at what business prospects and advantages these communities are identifying that might be overlooked by some Nigerians. Exploring this topic could offer new insights into maximizing the country’s untapped potential.

