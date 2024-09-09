Yoruba movie, “Ipele”, debuts Sept. 12

By Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) A Yoruba movie, “Ipele” (Veil), directed by Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, is set to make its debut on September 12.

Mr Peter Ayeni, the Executive Producer of Ipele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the movie would feature on “Apata”, one of the most watched Yoruba movie YouTube channels.

According to him, Ipele, a gripping thriller, promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and stellar performances from a star-studded cast.

“Ipele, which was shot in Lagos, Nigeria, tells the compelling story of a reckless young man who, after committing a grievous crime by raping a young girl, later transforms his life by becoming a Pastor.

“However, as he attempts to move forward, the ghosts of his past resurfaces, threatening to confuse his new-found path and challenge his journey toward redemption.

“The past that had resurfaced, left him shattered, reducing him to a shadow of himself with everyone casting aspersions on his new-found life.”

Ayeni added that with its intricate web of deceit, friendship and redemption, Ipéle explored deep moral questions about guilt, forgiveness and the inescapable consequences of one’s actions.

Ayeni said that the audiences should expect a thought-provoking narrative brought to life by powerful performances and unrivalled interpretation of scripts to drive home points.

“The movie features a strong presence of Nollywood veterans including Yemi Solade, who plays Pastor Adebiyi, Ayo Adesanya, Ladi Folarin and Rotimi Salami, among other renowned actors, who bring depth and emotion to this intense story,” he said.

He said that Ipele is a must-watch for lovers of Yoruba cinema with its debut performance expected to draw significant attention and teach lessons.

According to him, the drama’s tension-filled plot and top-tier performances makes it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Ayeni said that the storyline is quite compelling while urging Nigerians to take a cue from the movie in a bid to ensure that societal norms and values are upheld.

He urged lovers of Yoruba movies to ensure that they did not only see the movie, but learn the necessary lessons that come with it and imbibe the culture of sanity.

Ayeni, also the founder of PartyJollof Africa, stated that more of such stories that tell the intricacies about Africa and its values would continue to come from his stable.

NAN reports that PartyJollof Africa elevates the global profile of African cinema and television, empowering creators to gain exposure and feedback while connecting with audiences, who crave authentic, compelling content