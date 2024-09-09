Menu
Wike Signs MoU with Chinese Firms to Boost Electricity and Water Supply in Abuja

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Chinese companies to enhance electricity and water supply in Abuja. The agreement, signed on September 7, 2024, in Beijing with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group, aims to address power and water shortages in the FCT.

Wike emphasized that the projects align with President Bola Tinubu’s development agenda, and both initiatives are scheduled for completion by 2025 to coincide with the FCT’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The electricity project will illuminate key districts in Abuja, including Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, and the Central Business District. CGCOC will focus on improving water supply in satellite towns such as Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Kuje.

The Greater Abuja Water Works, already 75% complete, is expected to be finalized by December 2024, ensuring reliable water access for more residents. Both Chinese firms committed to delivering quality work on time.

Babatunde Akinsola
