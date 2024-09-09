“We Have No Plans for Mass Retrenchment” – Governor Otti Clears Air on Civil Servant Layoff Allegations

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has dismissed rumors of mass retrenchment of civil servants, clarifying that his administration has no plans to lay off any workers. Speaking at his monthly media parley, “Alex Otti Speaks,” held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Umuahia, the governor reassured the public that his focus is on improving the efficiency of the state’s civil service, not downsizing it.

“I don’t know where that claim is coming from,” Otti remarked. “A mass layoff has never crossed our minds. We have no such intentions. Our goal is to enhance the productivity of the civil service, especially now that salaries are paid on time, removing any excuse for absenteeism.”

The governor linked fears of job cuts to guilt from workers with poor work habits, warning that his administration will not tolerate truancy among civil servants.

Otti also addressed the issue of workers previously disengaged due to their non-indigene status under past administrations. He expressed satisfaction that many of those affected have been reabsorbed into the workforce, and assured that cases of the remaining few are being reviewed for reintegration.

Reaffirming his commitment to inclusive governance, Otti stressed that all state contributors, regardless of origin, will be treated equally under his administration.