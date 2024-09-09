TUC Urges CBN to Grant NNPCL Special Forex Rate to Lower Petrol Prices by Over 30%

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to provide a special foreign exchange rate to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in a bid to reduce fuel prices.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

TUC President Festus Osifo suggested that a special forex rate of ₦1,000/$ for NNPCL, instead of the current ₦1,600/$ official rate, would lower the cost of petrol importation, reducing pump prices to around ₦600 per liter, down from the current rate of over ₦900.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Osifo, who also heads the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), emphasized that the devaluation of the naira, rather than the removal of fuel subsidies, is the primary factor driving high fuel prices.

According to him, if the naira had not depreciated from ₦700/$ to its current rate, petrol would be priced around ₦350 per liter.

Osifo also highlighted that NNPCL continues to bear the burden of subsidies, even after the price hike, and urged the government to adopt the same special forex rate granted to other sectors like Dangote Refinery to stabilize fuel prices.

Failure to act, he warned, could lead to significant economic disruptions, including job losses and business closures.

The TUC has announced plans to convene and determine further actions if petrol prices are not reverted to the ₦600 range.