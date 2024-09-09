Menu
Search
Subscribe
Industrial Inflation

TUC Urges CBN to Grant NNPCL Special Forex Rate to Lower Petrol Prices by Over 30%

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to provide a special foreign exchange rate to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in a bid to reduce fuel prices.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

TUC President Festus Osifo suggested that a special forex rate of ₦1,000/$ for NNPCL, instead of the current ₦1,600/$ official rate, would lower the cost of petrol importation, reducing pump prices to around ₦600 per liter, down from the current rate of over ₦900.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Osifo, who also heads the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), emphasized that the devaluation of the naira, rather than the removal of fuel subsidies, is the primary factor driving high fuel prices.

According to him, if the naira had not depreciated from ₦700/$ to its current rate, petrol would be priced around ₦350 per liter.

Osifo also highlighted that NNPCL continues to bear the burden of subsidies, even after the price hike, and urged the government to adopt the same special forex rate granted to other sectors like Dangote Refinery to stabilize fuel prices.

Failure to act, he warned, could lead to significant economic disruptions, including job losses and business closures.

The TUC has announced plans to convene and determine further actions if petrol prices are not reverted to the ₦600 range.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ajaero: Nigeria’s President Tinubu Setting New Record Of Impunity, Says Amnesty International
Next article
Julius Abure-led Labour Party Withdraws Automatic 2027 Election Tickets for Peter Obi and Alex Otti
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“We Have No Plans for Mass Retrenchment” – Governor Otti Clears Air on Civil Servant Layoff Allegations

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has dismissed rumors...

“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s 2027 Election Remarks

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained his...

Julius Abure-led Labour Party Withdraws Automatic 2027 Election Tickets for Peter Obi and Alex Otti

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has withdrawn the automatic...

Ajaero: Nigeria’s President Tinubu Setting New Record Of Impunity, Says Amnesty International

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Amnesty International Condemns Arrest of NLC President, Joe...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“We Have No Plans for Mass Retrenchment” – Governor Otti Clears Air on Civil Servant Layoff Allegations

South East 0
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has dismissed rumors...

“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s 2027 Election Remarks

South East 0
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained his...

Julius Abure-led Labour Party Withdraws Automatic 2027 Election Tickets for Peter Obi and Alex Otti

Political parties 0
The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has withdrawn the automatic...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“We Have No Plans for Mass Retrenchment” – Governor Otti Clears...

By Naija247news - 0