“Things are tough. My children are resuming school next week, and I can’t even afford everything they need, Nigerian Parents Lament

By Eneh Awodi/Princess Alabi

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2024 – As schools resume on Sept. 9, Nigerian parents are struggling to cope with escalating costs of tuition, transportation, and basic necessities, further straining household budgets.

In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), several parents voiced their frustration at the rising cost of living as they prepare for the new academic year amid ongoing economic challenges.

Mr. Chimuze Eze, a banker, noted that the increase in school-related expenses, which began last year, has continued unabated.

“Last year, school fees and transportation costs surged significantly, and now, the recent hike in petrol prices is making things even worse. Transportation costs are bound to rise, and there’s a ripple effect on food prices and tuition,” he said.

Eze added that the financial burden will become more pronounced as students return to school in the coming days.

Similarly, Jessica Nana, a mother of two, lamented the challenges of preparing her children for the new term.

“Things are tough. My children are resuming school next week, and I can’t even afford everything they need. School fees and transportation costs have skyrocketed, and it’s becoming impossible for parents to keep up,” she explained.

Mr. Joseph Okoh, a businessman, shared that he had been forced to move his children to a more affordable school due to rising costs.

“The cost of transportation and feeding alone has made it difficult to maintain our previous lifestyle. We’ve had to make sacrifices to survive,” Okoh said.

Mrs. Funmilayo Ade, a resident of Nyanya, emphasized that the financial strain on parents has become more severe with the recent fuel price increase.

“No matter how much we save, it’s never enough. The hike in fuel prices has worsened the situation, making it harder for us to provide for our children’s education,” she said.

Ade called on the Federal Government to address the impact of rising fuel prices, which she said is having a multiplier effect on the economy and worsening the hardship faced by Nigerian families.

