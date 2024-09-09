Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Wedding Rumors After NYC Wedding Appearance

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a stylish entrance at a high-profile wedding in Manhattan on Saturday night. The couple arrived in a white SUV for the nuptials of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Photos and videos captured the pair dressed to impress, with Kelce escorting Swift from the vehicle to the studio amidst a flurry of paparazzi flashes. After the ceremony, they enjoyed a stroll outside, hand in hand, amid cheers from fans.

They then departed in their SUV.

Recently, Swift and Kelce have been seen frequently together, including a dinner at Brooklyn’s Lucali Restaurant and attending Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs season opener. The question now is: Could a wedding be their next big event?

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fuel scarcity, price hike: Energy stakeholder absolves Kyari of blame …says NNPCL
Next article
Fuel prices determined by free market forces—NNPC Ltd tell Nigerians
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Jos Residents Decry NNPC Ltd. Fuel Price Hike as Pump Prices Surge to N897-N1100 per Litre

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Jos, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Motorists and commuters...

Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations Amid Fuel Crisis

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Energy...

NNPC Ltd. Raises Petrol Prices to N855-N900 per Litre Amid Fuel Shortages

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian National...

Oando’s Acquisition of NAOC to Propel Nigeria’s Oil Production to 2 Million Barrels Per Day – Lokpobiri

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 5, 2024 (NAN) – Sen....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Jos Residents Decry NNPC Ltd. Fuel Price Hike as Pump Prices Surge to N897-N1100 per Litre

Industrial Inflation 0
Jos, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Motorists and commuters...

Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations Amid Fuel Crisis

News Analysis 0
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Energy...

NNPC Ltd. Raises Petrol Prices to N855-N900 per Litre Amid Fuel Shortages

News Analysis 0
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Jos Residents Decry NNPC Ltd. Fuel Price Hike as Pump Prices...

By Naija247news - 0