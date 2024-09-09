Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Wedding Rumors After NYC Wedding Appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a stylish entrance at a high-profile wedding in Manhattan on Saturday night. The couple arrived in a white SUV for the nuptials of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster.

Photos and videos captured the pair dressed to impress, with Kelce escorting Swift from the vehicle to the studio amidst a flurry of paparazzi flashes. After the ceremony, they enjoyed a stroll outside, hand in hand, amid cheers from fans.

They then departed in their SUV.

Recently, Swift and Kelce have been seen frequently together, including a dinner at Brooklyn’s Lucali Restaurant and attending Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs season opener. The question now is: Could a wedding be their next big event?