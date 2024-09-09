Menu
Lifestyle News

Tate raped and strangled us’ – women talk to media

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

New Allegations of Rape and Abuse Surface Against Andrew and Tristan Tate Amid Ongoing Investigations

Two British women have come forward with new allegations of rape and sexual violence against controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, while a third woman has accused his younger brother, Tristan Tate, of rape for the first time. These allegations are separate from the ongoing legal case in Romania, where the Tate brothers face charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

If convicted, both brothers could face more than 10 years in prison. They strongly deny the charges against them.

Andrew Tate, currently under house arrest in Romania, also faces new allegations of having sex with a minor and trafficking underage individuals. The Romanian investigation now includes claims of trafficking 34 women, further complicating their legal troubles.

The BBC spoke with two women, referred to as “Anna” and “Sienna,” who accuse Andrew Tate of violent sexual assaults that occurred a decade ago in the UK. Their allegations, including accounts of strangulation and rape, mirror claims from other women in the UK. The Tate brothers have yet to comment on these latest accusations.

Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

