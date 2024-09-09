Super Eagles can beat any team, Eguavoen boasts

By Sunday Bassey

Uyo, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) The interim coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, says his team can beat any team with the quality of players it has at its disposal.

Eguavoen stated this after they spanked the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 3-0 in a 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

“We have quality players to beat any team, but we respect (other) teams anyway. Any coach can come in and do the same job with the Super Eagles.

“It is a mindset, we have the potential and how you perceive your opponent, given the information about them and then go out and do the job,” he said.

Eguavoen attributed the victory to the formation adopted by the technical crew, adding that any formation could be used to ensure that the team was successful.

“We can decide to use any system. It is something we discussed and I slept over it. I know with the calibre of players that we have, we can decide to play any formation.

“Football is about a win, a loss or a draw, I don’t believe we have a poor result,” he said.

“But it has to do with belief, what is at stake and what you want to achieve.

“Psychologically as a group, we are agreed, where we are and where we are going to be. We will definitely achieve it,” Eguavoen said.

He commended the performance of the team’s defenceline during the game, describing it as superb.

The coach said that asking six players to warm up for the second half was to buy time, adding that there was no need to rush to change.

He said the Cheetahs of Benin Republic were a good team, adding that they came with a good game plan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eguavoen was appointed interim coach after the deal between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Bruno Labbadia failed.

NFF had explained in a statement that it failed to agree with Labbadia due to the stringent regulations of German tax authorities.