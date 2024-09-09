Menu
Sunshine Stars Dominate Bayelsa United with 3-0 Victory in NPFL Season Opener

Ijebu-Ode, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) – Sunshine Stars FC of Akure kicked off the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season in style with a commanding 3-0 win over Bayelsa United on Sunday at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Seidu Salisu opened the scoring in the 44th minute with an assist from Promise Awosanmi just before half-time. Awosanmi then doubled the lead with a free-kick in the 54th minute, and substitute Stephen Chuckwudi sealed the victory with a clinical finish in the 90th minute.

Sunshine Stars’ head coach, Kennedy Boboye, expressed satisfaction with the win, noting the team’s need for further improvement as many players were new to the club. Bayelsa United’s coach, Ladan Bosso, acknowledged the game’s outcome and identified areas for improvement, especially in integrating newly recruited players.

