State Electoral Commissions Are Failing to Uphold Local Government Autonomy, Says George Moghalu

Former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has criticized state electoral commissions for failing to ensure fair and independent elections that could strengthen local government autonomy. Speaking on Channels Television’s Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, Moghalu highlighted the disconnect between the Supreme Court ruling granting autonomy to local governments and the flawed electoral processes that bring their leaders to power.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“We need to focus less on central governance and give more attention to the roles states and local governments play,” Moghalu explained. “The Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy was a positive step, but it hasn’t fully addressed the core issue—the election of local government leaders.”

Moghalu, who recently resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), criticized the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), stating that they have become tools for state governments to control local elections.

“Show me a state where SIEC conducted an election, and the governor’s party didn’t win everything, from chairmanship to councillorship. The system is failing the purpose of true local governance,” he added.

He argued that genuine governance at the grassroots level would ease the pressure on the Federal Government, but stressed that the political class has failed to deliver on its promises. “There’s a need for politicians to wake up and address the growing hardship in the country,” Moghalu said.

In July, the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to local governments and restricted governors from dissolving democratically elected councils, which Moghalu applauded as a critical step toward strengthening governance at the local level.