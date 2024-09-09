Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations Amid Fuel Crisis

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Energy stakeholders have criticized the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) for its repeated delays in making the Port Harcourt Refinery operational, a move that they say could help alleviate persistent fuel shortages and rising prices.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the stakeholders expressed frustration over the continued fuel queues and increased petrol prices. Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), faulted NNPC Ltd. for its lack of transparency regarding the refinery’s status. The refinery’s expected startup has been postponed six times since it was initially slated for 2021.

In December 2023, NNPC Ltd. announced mechanical completion of the Area 5 Plant and aimed to resume production in January 2024. However, this target was also missed, with each delay attributed to various technical, financial, and logistical challenges.

Recently, NNPC Ltd. indicated that its primary production unit, the Close Distillation Unit (CDU), is operational and expected to produce saleable products after certification by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in September. Orji emphasized the need for regular, clear updates to build public trust and manage expectations. He also noted that NEITI will address the refinery’s rehabilitation progress and costs in its forthcoming 2022/2023 industry report.

Dr. Benjamin Tamaramiebi, National President of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), criticized the NNPC Ltd. for its handling of the refinery repairs and called for efforts to ensure it becomes operational. He also urged support for the Dangote Refinery to reduce fuel importation.

Dr. Sand Mba-Kalu, an Economic Expert, stressed the importance of transparent updates on the refinery’s progress and swift action to complete its rehabilitation. He pointed out that delays have hindered economic growth and job creation and emphasized the need for additional refineries and a comprehensive petroleum sector strategy.

Businessman Mr. Akinola Oladapo voiced frustration over the high fuel prices impacting his business and questioned NNPC Ltd.’s sincerity about the refinery’s start date. He warned that Nigerians will not tolerate prolonged uncertainty.

The Port Harcourt Refinery, located in Alesa Eleme, consists of an old plant with a capacity of 60,000 barrels per day and a newer plant commissioned in 1989 with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day.