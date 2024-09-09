South Africa’s Rivalry Blocking Nigeria’s BRICS+ Membership, Says Prof. Akinyemi

Renowned Professor of Political Science and former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Bolaji Akinyemi, has accused South Africa of engaging in “negative competition” aimed at undermining Nigeria’s international standing. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program, Prof. Akinyemi emphasized that Nigeria should have been a founding member of BRICS+, but South Africa’s actions have hindered Nigeria’s inclusion.

He explained that Nigeria’s exclusion from BRICS+, now a nine-member bloc of major developing economies, was due to tensions between the two African nations. “Nigeria should have been a BRICS member from the beginning,” Akinyemi stated, adding that he once discussed the matter with a former Nigerian president who declined to push for Nigeria’s membership.

Akinyemi highlighted that South Africa’s rivalry with Nigeria extends beyond BRICS+ and may influence future decisions regarding Africa’s representation on the United Nations Security Council. “South Africa is determined to derail Nigeria wherever it can,” he said, warning that BRICS nations may back South Africa for one of Africa’s permanent seats in the Security Council.

Despite Nigeria’s vast population of 227 million and significant resources, Akinyemi urged Nigeria to focus on economic development and industrialization, much like South Africa, before aspiring to BRICS membership. He stressed the importance of adding value to raw materials rather than exporting them in their basic form.

BRICS, originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, collectively accounting for 37% of global GDP. However, Nigeria’s absence from both BRICS+ and the G20 remains a point of concern.