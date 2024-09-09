Menu
Search
Subscribe
BRICS

South Africa’s Rivalry Blocking Nigeria’s BRICS+ Membership, Says Prof. Akinyemi

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Renowned Professor of Political Science and former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Bolaji Akinyemi, has accused South Africa of engaging in “negative competition” aimed at undermining Nigeria’s international standing. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program, Prof. Akinyemi emphasized that Nigeria should have been a founding member of BRICS+, but South Africa’s actions have hindered Nigeria’s inclusion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He explained that Nigeria’s exclusion from BRICS+, now a nine-member bloc of major developing economies, was due to tensions between the two African nations. “Nigeria should have been a BRICS member from the beginning,” Akinyemi stated, adding that he once discussed the matter with a former Nigerian president who declined to push for Nigeria’s membership.

Akinyemi highlighted that South Africa’s rivalry with Nigeria extends beyond BRICS+ and may influence future decisions regarding Africa’s representation on the United Nations Security Council. “South Africa is determined to derail Nigeria wherever it can,” he said, warning that BRICS nations may back South Africa for one of Africa’s permanent seats in the Security Council.

Despite Nigeria’s vast population of 227 million and significant resources, Akinyemi urged Nigeria to focus on economic development and industrialization, much like South Africa, before aspiring to BRICS membership. He stressed the importance of adding value to raw materials rather than exporting them in their basic form.

BRICS, originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, collectively accounting for 37% of global GDP. However, Nigeria’s absence from both BRICS+ and the G20 remains a point of concern.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC Leader Ajaero, Faces Extortion, Other Criminal Charges
Next article
Ajaero: Nigeria’s President Tinubu Setting New Record Of Impunity, Says Amnesty International
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s 2027 Election Remarks

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained his...

Julius Abure-led Labour Party Withdraws Automatic 2027 Election Tickets for Peter Obi and Alex Otti

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has withdrawn the automatic...

TUC Urges CBN to Grant NNPCL Special Forex Rate to Lower Petrol Prices by Over 30%

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the...

Ajaero: Nigeria’s President Tinubu Setting New Record Of Impunity, Says Amnesty International

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Amnesty International Condemns Arrest of NLC President, Joe...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s 2027 Election Remarks

South East 0
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained his...

Julius Abure-led Labour Party Withdraws Automatic 2027 Election Tickets for Peter Obi and Alex Otti

Political parties 0
The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has withdrawn the automatic...

TUC Urges CBN to Grant NNPCL Special Forex Rate to Lower Petrol Prices by Over 30%

Industrial Inflation 0
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to...

By Naija247news - 0