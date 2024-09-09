Russia Expands Military Exports to Africa, Eyes Trade Growth Amid Global Sanctions

By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

Following two symbolic summits with African leaders, Russia has steadily increased its trading activities with the continent, notably in military exports. According to Kremlin reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that trade turnover between Russia and African nations surged by almost 35% in the first half of 2023, despite ongoing international sanctions.

During the first summit, Putin pledged to double trade with African countries within five years, targeting $40 billion in trade turnover. This promise was reiterated during the latest summit held in July 2023 in St. Petersburg, with a particular focus on arms sales and nuclear power projects.

A report from Russia Today (RT), dated Sept. 5, 2024, under the headline “Russia Expanding African Defense Partnerships,” detailed Rosoboronexport’s plans to enhance military cooperation with African nations. Aleksandr Mikheev, head of Rosoboronexport, revealed the agency’s efforts to establish joint ventures with African countries in licensed production of small arms, ammunition, armored vehicles, and combat boats.

Mikheev also emphasized the growing importance of Africa in Russia’s arms trade, noting that over 40 African nations are engaged in military-technical collaboration with Russia, contributing to over 50% of Rosoboronexport’s order portfolio, valued at $25 billion. Notable importers include Algeria, Angola, Egypt, and Sudan.

Despite these advancements, Russia’s broader trade ambitions in Africa face significant challenges. African exporters struggle to penetrate the Russian market due to limited knowledge of trade procedures and regulations. While the African Development Bank reports economic growth on the continent, African exporters have yet to fully capitalize on Russia’s preferential trade terms.

Experts argue that Russia’s growing defense ties with Africa are driven by the global sanctions it faces, forcing Moscow to seek new markets. However, Russia’s focus on arms exports remains dominant, with limited diversification into other sectors, such as agriculture.