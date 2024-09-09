“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s 2027 Election Remarks

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained his decision not to engage with the remarks made by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, who recently claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would displace Otti in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

During a briefing at the Government House in Umuahia over the weekend, Otti stated that he chose to remain silent because he believes that power comes from God, who bestows it as He wills. “I am not competent to predict what will happen in 2027,” Otti said. “I do not subscribe to playing God.”

Kalu’s comment, which went viral in a video, declared that as Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker, it would be an “aberration” for another party, not the APC, to govern Abia State in the next election.

In response to the growing political tensions, former House of Representatives member Sam Onuigbo has urged Abia’s political leaders to avoid inciting comments that could cause friction between Governor Otti and Deputy Speaker Kalu. He called for both leaders to be allowed to focus on their service to the people of Abia, dismissing rumors of a political feud.