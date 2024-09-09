Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Oando’s Acquisition of NAOC to Propel Nigeria’s Oil Production to 2 Million Barrels Per Day – Lokpobiri

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Emmanuella Anokam

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2024 (NAN) – Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), has announced that Oando’s recent acquisition of Eni’s subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), is set to boost Nigeria’s crude oil production to two million barrels per day (bpd).

Lokpobiri revealed that Oando has already ramped up production to over 30,000 bpd following the successful acquisition. He made the announcement during a meeting in Abuja with a delegation from Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Ltd., led by its Managing Director, Dr. Ainojie Irune.

Oando Plc., a leading indigenous energy solutions provider in Nigeria, completed the acquisition of NAOC for $783 million in August 2024. Lokpobiri emphasized that with adequate support, Oando is expected to significantly contribute to the Federal Government’s goal of achieving two million bpd by the end of 2024.

“I will do everything possible to create the best environment for Oando and other companies operating in the Niger Delta to increase production,” Lokpobiri said. He added that 80% of the acquired assets are located in Bayelsa State, where discussions with local stakeholders are underway to enhance production.

Lokpobiri highlighted the growth of local capacity within indigenous companies like Oando, Seplat, and First E&P, and expressed confidence in their ability to manage and operate at a global level.

Oando, which began as a downstream company, has expanded into the midstream and upstream sectors, becoming the first indigenous firm to acquire two International Oil Companies (IOCs). Dr. Irune outlined the company’s achievements and its commitment to improving asset management, addressing security and local issues, and contributing to Nigeria’s production goals.

Irune also thanked the minister for his ongoing support, noting that Oando aims to inspire Nigerians by demonstrating that local companies can compete on a global scale.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fuel prices determined by free market forces—NNPC Ltd tell Nigerians
Next article
NNPC Ltd. Raises Petrol Prices to N855-N900 per Litre Amid Fuel Shortages
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Jos Residents Decry NNPC Ltd. Fuel Price Hike as Pump Prices Surge to N897-N1100 per Litre

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Jos, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Motorists and commuters...

Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations Amid Fuel Crisis

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Energy...

NNPC Ltd. Raises Petrol Prices to N855-N900 per Litre Amid Fuel Shortages

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian National...

Fuel prices determined by free market forces—NNPC Ltd tell Nigerians

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NNPC Ltd. Attributes PMS Price Fluctuations to Free Market...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Jos Residents Decry NNPC Ltd. Fuel Price Hike as Pump Prices Surge to N897-N1100 per Litre

Industrial Inflation 0
Jos, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Motorists and commuters...

Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations Amid Fuel Crisis

News Analysis 0
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Energy...

NNPC Ltd. Raises Petrol Prices to N855-N900 per Litre Amid Fuel Shortages

News Analysis 0
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Jos Residents Decry NNPC Ltd. Fuel Price Hike as Pump Prices...

By Naija247news - 0