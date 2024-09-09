Oando’s Acquisition of NAOC to Propel Nigeria’s Oil Production to 2 Million Barrels Per Day – Lokpobiri

By Emmanuella Anokam

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, Sept. 5, 2024 (NAN) – Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), has announced that Oando’s recent acquisition of Eni’s subsidiary, Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), is set to boost Nigeria’s crude oil production to two million barrels per day (bpd).

Lokpobiri revealed that Oando has already ramped up production to over 30,000 bpd following the successful acquisition. He made the announcement during a meeting in Abuja with a delegation from Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Ltd., led by its Managing Director, Dr. Ainojie Irune.

Oando Plc., a leading indigenous energy solutions provider in Nigeria, completed the acquisition of NAOC for $783 million in August 2024. Lokpobiri emphasized that with adequate support, Oando is expected to significantly contribute to the Federal Government’s goal of achieving two million bpd by the end of 2024.

“I will do everything possible to create the best environment for Oando and other companies operating in the Niger Delta to increase production,” Lokpobiri said. He added that 80% of the acquired assets are located in Bayelsa State, where discussions with local stakeholders are underway to enhance production.

Lokpobiri highlighted the growth of local capacity within indigenous companies like Oando, Seplat, and First E&P, and expressed confidence in their ability to manage and operate at a global level.

Oando, which began as a downstream company, has expanded into the midstream and upstream sectors, becoming the first indigenous firm to acquire two International Oil Companies (IOCs). Dr. Irune outlined the company’s achievements and its commitment to improving asset management, addressing security and local issues, and contributing to Nigeria’s production goals.

Irune also thanked the minister for his ongoing support, noting that Oando aims to inspire Nigerians by demonstrating that local companies can compete on a global scale.