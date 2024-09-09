NPFL: Nasarawa United Held to 1-1 Draw by Shooting Stars

Lafia, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) – Nasarawa United Football Club were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Shooting Stars FC in their opening match of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. The match took place at the Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nasarawa United’s captain, Anas Yusuf, scored a penalty in the 59th minute to give the home team the lead. However, Daddy Abdul-Rahman equalized for Shooting Stars in added time, denying Nasarawa United a win.

In the post-match interview, Nasarawa United’s Technical Adviser, Kabiru Togo, expressed disappointment, noting that his team had several chances that were not converted. He emphasized that this was just the first game of the season and promised improvements for future matches.

Shooting Stars’ coach, Gbenga Ogungbote, highlighted that securing a point was preferable to a loss. He praised his team for withstanding the home side’s pressure and stabilizing the game, reflecting positively on their performance despite the late equalizer.