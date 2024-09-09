NLC Leader Ajaero, Faces Extortion, Other Criminal Charges

There are strong indications that the embattled president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, will face multiple charges, including extortion, alleged connections with wanted individuals, and a worrying attitude towards law enforcement agencies.

Credible intelligence sources have revealed to PRNigeria the reasons behind the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajaero, by security services.

Earlier today, the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) apprehended Ajaero at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as he was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom (UK).

The NLC leader was scheduled to attend a conference of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the UK.

The credible sources, who requested anonymity, disclosed that Ajaero’s arrest was unrelated to NLC matters or labour activities.

“It was for personal reasons involving fraudulent activities perpetrated by the NLC President,” one source stated.

One major allegation involves Ajaero reportedly extorting funds from various businessmen and organizations. Among the complaints is a formal petition lodged by Air Peace, which has been forwarded to the appropriate security services.

These serious claims suggest a troubling pattern of misconduct potentially extending beyond Ajaero’s role as a labor leader.

PRNigeria gathered that investigations by another security arm, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), focus on Ajaero’s associations with a foreign national currently on the run in Nigeria. This individual is accused of involvement in clandestine activities that threaten national security, raising significant concerns about Ajaero’s potential complicity in these illicit operations.

“The NIA wants to determine the nature of Ajaero’s relationship and connection with the said foreigner,” a source explained.

The high-ranking official commented on Ajaero’s conduct, describing it as arrogance and a blatant disregard for security protocols.

“Ajaero, using his position as NLC President, has consistently shown arrogance and disdain towards Nigerian security forces, acting as if he is untouchable and above reproach.

“He has ignored multiple invitations from the police, choosing instead to engage on his own terms, which is viewed as both disrespectful and defiant” the source remarked.

Despite his efforts to frame the allegations as politically motivated and rally support from the NLC, security officials maintain that the issues are strictly personal.

“These are not matters related to labour activism or the NLC and are not related to Nigerian workers or their welfare. He enjoys boasting that labour will go on a nationwide strike if Nigerian workers were his servants. Haba!

“These are personal allegations, and security agencies diligently pursue the investigation. His arrest has nothing to do with NLC or labour issues. It is over personal matters that our security agencies want to unravel,” the sources concluded.