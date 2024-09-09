Menu
NLC Demands Immediate Release of President Joe Ajaero, Slams Arrest as Illegal and Intimidating

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is calling for the immediate release of its president, Joe Ajaero, who was arrested on Monday at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. Ajaero was en route to the UK for a Trade Union Congress (TUC) event when he was detained by security agents.

The NLC has raised concerns over Ajaero’s detention, stating that his whereabouts and health are unknown despite efforts to contact him. The union criticized the detention as illegal and an act of intimidation, arguing that Ajaero was not wanted by any law enforcement agency.

In response, the NLC has mobilized its affiliates, civil society allies, and the public, demanding Ajaero’s immediate release. The union accuses the Nigerian government of using authoritarian tactics to stifle dissent and has called on the international community to observe these actions against democratic rights and civil liberties.

The NLC is also demanding the release of Nigerians jailed for participating in #EndBadGovernance protests. The union’s leadership is currently meeting to determine further actions.

By Naija247news
