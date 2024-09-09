Menu
Match Day 1 Results of the 2024/2025 NPFL Season

By Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) – The remaining fixtures of Match Day 1 in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) concluded with the following results:

   •   Heartland FC 1-3 Enyimba International FC
   •   Kwara United FC 1-2 Niger Tornadoes FC
   •   Bendel Insurance FC 0-0 Rivers United FC
   •   Plateau United FC 1-0 Katsina United FC
   •   Kano Pillars FC 3-0 Ikorodu City FC
   •   Sunshine Stars FC 3-0 Bayelsa United FC
   •   Abia Warriors FC 0-2 Remo Stars FC
   •   Nasarawa United FC 1-1 Shooting Stars FC

