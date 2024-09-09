Match Day 1 Results of the 2024/2025 NPFL Season

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) – The remaining fixtures of Match Day 1 in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) concluded with the following results:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

• Heartland FC 1-3 Enyimba International FC

• Kwara United FC 1-2 Niger Tornadoes FC

• Bendel Insurance FC 0-0 Rivers United FC

• Plateau United FC 1-0 Katsina United FC

• Kano Pillars FC 3-0 Ikorodu City FC

• Sunshine Stars FC 3-0 Bayelsa United FC

• Abia Warriors FC 0-2 Remo Stars FC

• Nasarawa United FC 1-1 Shooting Stars FC