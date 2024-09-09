Menu
Lifestyle News

Linkin Park’s Comeback Marred by Controversy Over New Singer Emily Armstrong

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Last week, Linkin Park announced their return after a seven-year hiatus following Chester Bennington’s death. The band’s comeback, featuring new members Colin Brittain and Emily Armstrong, was met with excitement but also sparked controversy.

Armstrong, known for her role as the lead singer of Dead Sara, faced backlash over her past associations. Critics questioned her ties to the Church of Scientology and her previous support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson. Armstrong issued a statement distancing herself from Masterson and condemning abuse and violence against women, but did not address her connection to Scientology.

Linkin Park’s new lineup was initially well-received, with fans praising Armstrong’s ability to honor Bennington’s legacy. However, some believe the addition of a new member disrespects Bennington’s memory. Despite the controversy, the band is moving forward with their new single “The Emptiness Machine” and plans for a world tour.

