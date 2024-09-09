Julius Abure-led Labour Party Withdraws Automatic 2027 Election Tickets for Peter Obi and Alex Otti

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has withdrawn the automatic 2027 presidential election tickets initially reserved for Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. This decision was part of the resolutions made by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) during a meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement, the party announced that all election tickets, from the presidency to the House of Assembly, would now be open to all qualified Nigerians, signaling a move to democratize its candidate selection process.

The announcement follows a recent meeting of Labour Party leaders, including Obi and Otti, where a 29-member caretaker committee was established to oversee the party’s affairs. However, the Abure-led NEC nullified this decision, affirming that there was no leadership vacuum and emphasizing that the party held a valid National Convention in March 2024.

The NEC further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop supporting Governor Otti’s attempts to interfere in party leadership. It also urged members to disregard the recent meeting organized by Otti and reaffirmed confidence in the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC).