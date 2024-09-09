Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Julius Abure-led Labour Party Withdraws Automatic 2027 Election Tickets for Peter Obi and Alex Otti

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has withdrawn the automatic 2027 presidential election tickets initially reserved for Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. This decision was part of the resolutions made by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) during a meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement, the party announced that all election tickets, from the presidency to the House of Assembly, would now be open to all qualified Nigerians, signaling a move to democratize its candidate selection process.

The announcement follows a recent meeting of Labour Party leaders, including Obi and Otti, where a 29-member caretaker committee was established to oversee the party’s affairs. However, the Abure-led NEC nullified this decision, affirming that there was no leadership vacuum and emphasizing that the party held a valid National Convention in March 2024.

The NEC further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop supporting Governor Otti’s attempts to interfere in party leadership. It also urged members to disregard the recent meeting organized by Otti and reaffirmed confidence in the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
TUC Urges CBN to Grant NNPCL Special Forex Rate to Lower Petrol Prices by Over 30%
Next article
“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s 2027 Election Remarks
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s 2027 Election Remarks

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained his...

TUC Urges CBN to Grant NNPCL Special Forex Rate to Lower Petrol Prices by Over 30%

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the...

Ajaero: Nigeria’s President Tinubu Setting New Record Of Impunity, Says Amnesty International

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Amnesty International Condemns Arrest of NLC President, Joe...

South Africa’s Rivalry Blocking Nigeria’s BRICS+ Membership, Says Prof. Akinyemi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Renowned Professor of Political Science and former Director General...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to Deputy Speaker Kalu’s 2027 Election Remarks

South East 0
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained his...

TUC Urges CBN to Grant NNPCL Special Forex Rate to Lower Petrol Prices by Over 30%

Industrial Inflation 0
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on the...

Ajaero: Nigeria’s President Tinubu Setting New Record Of Impunity, Says Amnesty International

Analysis 0
Amnesty International Condemns Arrest of NLC President, Joe...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Power Belongs to God, Not Man” – Governor Otti Responds to...

By Naija247news - 0