Menu
Search
Subscribe
Industrial Inflation

Jos Residents Decry NNPC Ltd. Fuel Price Hike as Pump Prices Surge to N897-N1100 per Litre

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Jos, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Motorists and commuters in Jos have expressed frustration over the recent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). On Monday, NNPCL raised the pump price from N617 to N897 per litre at its outlets.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NAN correspondents observed that fuel was being sold between N970 and N1100 per litre at various stations around Jos on Wednesday. Long queues were visible at the NNPCL Mega Station in Dogon Karfe, the NNPCL Station in Mararaba Jamaa, and the Mobil Filling Station in Hwolshe.

Motorist Ruth Hoke criticized the price hike as “the highest level of insensitivity by NNPCL and the Federal Government,” noting that the increase adds to the financial strain on Nigerians already grappling with high costs of goods and services. She expressed concern that the hike would lead to even higher prices for other goods, exacerbating the burden on low-income families.

Tricycle rider Michael Joseph urged the government to consider the impact of such policies on ordinary citizens. He noted that many people now prefer walking over using commercial transport due to the high costs. Joseph also mentioned that those who still rely on tricycles are being forced to request discounts on fares to make ends meet.

Another tricyclist, Felix Longji, reported being surprised by a price increase at the Hwolshe Mobil Filling Station, where petrol prices rose from N670 to N920 per litre. Despite the higher costs, Longji has not yet raised his fares, citing the ongoing hardships faced by many Nigerians.

Commuter Mrs. Damaris Botson called on the Federal Government to ensure the functionality of the country’s refineries, emphasizing that Nigeria’s abundant natural resources should be leveraged to resolve these issues.

The ongoing fuel price increase has intensified public dissatisfaction and highlights the urgent need for effective solutions to the country’s energy challenges.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations Amid Fuel Crisis
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations Amid Fuel Crisis

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Energy...

NNPC Ltd. Raises Petrol Prices to N855-N900 per Litre Amid Fuel Shortages

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian National...

Oando’s Acquisition of NAOC to Propel Nigeria’s Oil Production to 2 Million Barrels Per Day – Lokpobiri

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 5, 2024 (NAN) – Sen....

Fuel prices determined by free market forces—NNPC Ltd tell Nigerians

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
NNPC Ltd. Attributes PMS Price Fluctuations to Free Market...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations Amid Fuel Crisis

News Analysis 0
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 9 2024 (NAN) – Energy...

NNPC Ltd. Raises Petrol Prices to N855-N900 per Litre Amid Fuel Shortages

News Analysis 0
Lagos, Sept. 3, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian National...

Oando’s Acquisition of NAOC to Propel Nigeria’s Oil Production to 2 Million Barrels Per Day – Lokpobiri

News Analysis 0
By Emmanuella Anokam Abuja, Sept. 5, 2024 (NAN) – Sen....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Stakeholders Criticize NNPC Ltd. for Delays in Port Harcourt Refinery Operations...

By Naija247news - 0