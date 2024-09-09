Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

James Earl Jones, Iconic Actor and Darth Vader Voice, Dies at 93

By: By Naija247news

Date:

James Earl Jones, the renowned actor whose deep voice made Darth Vader a cinematic legend, has died at the age of 93, his representatives confirmed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Jones, celebrated for his roles in both stage and screen, was known for his powerful performances from Shakespeare to Disney’s “The Lion King,” where he voiced Mufasa. His career was marked by accolades including three Tony Awards, two Emmys, and a Grammy, along with a lifetime achievement Oscar.

Born in segregated Mississippi, Jones overcame a stutter to become one of the most commanding voices in entertainment. His memorable portrayal of Darth Vader, despite not physically acting the role, has left an indelible mark on film history.

Jones’s extensive career also included roles in “Dr. Strangelove,” “Coming to America,” and “The Hunt for Red October.” Even in his later years, he remained a formidable presence on Broadway and continued to influence the industry through new technology preserving his iconic voice.

He is survived by his son from his second marriage, following the death of his wife Cecilia in 2016.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Redeemed Church Pastor Ebenezer Oduntan Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud in Ireland
Next article
Beyoncé Snubbed by CMA Awards Despite Major Country Hit
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Linkin Park’s Comeback Marred by Controversy Over New Singer Emily Armstrong

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Last week, Linkin Park announced their return after a...

Beyoncé Snubbed by CMA Awards Despite Major Country Hit

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Beyoncé has been notably excluded from the Country Music...

Former Redeemed Church Pastor Ebenezer Oduntan Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud in Ireland

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Ex-Pastor Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud:...

Federal Government Excludes Research Grant Funds from Treasury Single Account, Boosts University Autonomy

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Federal Government has directed that third-party research grant...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Linkin Park’s Comeback Marred by Controversy Over New Singer Emily Armstrong

Lifestyle News 0
Last week, Linkin Park announced their return after a...

Beyoncé Snubbed by CMA Awards Despite Major Country Hit

Music 0
Beyoncé has been notably excluded from the Country Music...

Former Redeemed Church Pastor Ebenezer Oduntan Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud in Ireland

Investigative News and Reports 0
Ex-Pastor Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Theft and Fraud:...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Linkin Park’s Comeback Marred by Controversy Over New Singer Emily Armstrong

The Editor, Naija247news - 0