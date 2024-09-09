James Earl Jones, Iconic Actor and Darth Vader Voice, Dies at 93

James Earl Jones, the renowned actor whose deep voice made Darth Vader a cinematic legend, has died at the age of 93, his representatives confirmed.

Jones, celebrated for his roles in both stage and screen, was known for his powerful performances from Shakespeare to Disney’s “The Lion King,” where he voiced Mufasa. His career was marked by accolades including three Tony Awards, two Emmys, and a Grammy, along with a lifetime achievement Oscar.

Born in segregated Mississippi, Jones overcame a stutter to become one of the most commanding voices in entertainment. His memorable portrayal of Darth Vader, despite not physically acting the role, has left an indelible mark on film history.

Jones’s extensive career also included roles in “Dr. Strangelove,” “Coming to America,” and “The Hunt for Red October.” Even in his later years, he remained a formidable presence on Broadway and continued to influence the industry through new technology preserving his iconic voice.

He is survived by his son from his second marriage, following the death of his wife Cecilia in 2016.