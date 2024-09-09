Menu
Fuel scarcity, price hike: Energy stakeholder absolves Kyari of blame …says NNPCL

Skymark Energy CEO Defends NNPCL’s Mele Kyari Amid Fuel Crisis

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2024 (NAN) – Muhammad Saleh Hassan, Chairman and CEO of Skymark Energy and Power Ltd, has defended Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), against criticisms over the ongoing fuel scarcity and price hikes in Nigeria. In a statement issued in Abuja, Hassan emphasized that the challenges affecting fuel availability and pricing are beyond Kyari’s control.

Hassan acknowledged Kyari’s unwavering commitment to reforming NNPCL since he took office. He argued that Kyari has faced unfair blame despite his efforts to address the sector’s deep-rooted issues. Hassan highlighted that Kyari’s tenure has been marked by significant strides in improving the company’s performance, including tackling oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The recent fuel price increase to N897 per liter, with some stations charging up to N1,200, and black market prices soaring between N1,500 and N2,000 per liter, has sparked public outrage and protests. Hassan noted that these issues stem from broader systemic problems rather than Kyari’s leadership.

Hassan defended Kyari by pointing out that fuel prices are influenced by market forces and the devaluation of the naira, which Kyari cannot control. He also mentioned that Kyari has actively worked on solutions, including efforts to modernize NNPCL and combat oil theft, which remains a significant challenge.

The Skymark Energy CEO also praised Kyari for his role in transforming NNPCL and for his initiatives to improve local refineries and attract investment. He reiterated that Kyari’s work is aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for the sector and stressed that Kyari’s leadership is crucial for addressing the nation’s energy needs.

Hassan concluded by commending President Tinubu for selecting Kyari, citing his expertise and achievements as vital to the future of Nigeria’s oil industry.

